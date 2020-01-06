Authoring Tools Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025
LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Authoring Tools Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
According to this study, over the next five years the Authoring Tools market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Authoring Tools business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Authoring Tools market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Authoring Tools value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Adobe
SoftChalk
Articulate
Trivantis
SAP
DominKnow
Elucidat
TechSmith
Brainshark
iSpring
Knowbly
CourseArc
SmartBuilder
Gomo Learning (UK)
UDUTU
Market Segment by Type, covers
Video
Graphics
Sound
Other
The graphics and video categories account for about 70 percent of the market.
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Corporate
Education
Other
Report data showed that 40% of the content authoring tools market demand in corporate sector in 2018, while demand from Education segment will grow faster with the rapid growing K12 education market develop.
