Authoring Tools Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

over the next five years the Authoring Tools market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019.

market shares and growth opportunities of Authoring Tools market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Authoring Tools value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Adobe

SoftChalk

Articulate

Trivantis

SAP

DominKnow

Elucidat

TechSmith

Brainshark

iSpring

Knowbly

CourseArc

SmartBuilder

Gomo Learning (UK)

UDUTU

Market Segment by Type, covers

Video

Graphics

Sound

Other

The graphics and video categories account for about 70 percent of the market.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Corporate

Education

Other

Report data showed that 40% of the content authoring tools market demand in corporate sector in 2018, while demand from Education segment will grow faster with the rapid growing K12 education market develop.

