Automotive Actuator Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

Global " Automotive Actuator " Research Report categorizes the global Expandable Graphite market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Actuator market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 15010 million by 2025, from $ 12460 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Actuator business, shared in Chapter 3.

Many companies are operating in the market and conduct their businesses through joint ventures, which benefit the overall market. The Key Players Analysis for the industry is presented in chapter 12 of this report.

Top Manufactures in Global Expandable Graphite Market Includes:

Bosch

Stoneridge

HELLA

Denso

Inteva Products

Schaeffler

Magna International

Valeo

Mahle

Rheinmetall Automotive

Woco Industrietechnik

NTN

Continental

Magneti Marelli

Hitachi

Johnson Electric

Haldex (BorgWarner)

Knorr-Bremse

Mitsubishi Electric

Aisin Seiki

NOK

Dongfeng Motor

Inzi Controls

Harada Industry

EKK

Eaton

Hyundai Kefico

Alfmeier Praezision

Murakami

Market Segment by Type, covers:

HVAC Actuators

Headlamp Actuators

Grill Shutter Actuators

Seat Actuators

Brake Actuators

Coolant & Refrigerant Valve Actuators

Other

Seat actuators segment dominates the market contributing more than 20% of the total market share.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Two- & three-wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Demand for passenger vehicle occupied the largest market, with 65% share.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

