Automotive Auxiliary Heater Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Auxiliary Heater market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1551.8 million by 2025, from $ 1412.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Auxiliary Heater business, shared in Chapter 3.

Webasto

Yu Sheng Automobile

Eberspächer

Proheat

Advers Ltd

MAHLE

Hebei Southwind Automobile

BorgWarner

Dongfang Electric Heating

Victor Industries

Kurabe Industrial

Jinlitong

Fuel Based Auxiliary Heaters

Electrical / PTC Auxiliary Heaters

Fuel based auxiliary heaters account for 90% share of total market in 2018. But electrical/PTC auxiliary heater gains higher growth rate in the future.

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive auxiliary heater is wildly appliceted both passenger cars and commercial vehiceles.

