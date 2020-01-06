Automotive Auxiliary Heater Market Size, Share, Development by 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Auxiliary Heater market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1551.8 million by 2025, from $ 1412.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Auxiliary Heater business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study considers the Automotive Auxiliary Heater value generated from the sales of the following segments:
This study considers the Automotive Auxiliary Heater value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Webasto
Yu Sheng Automobile
Eberspächer
Proheat
Advers Ltd
MAHLE
Hebei Southwind Automobile
BorgWarner
Dongfang Electric Heating
Victor Industries
Kurabe Industrial
Jinlitong
Market Segment by Type, covers
Fuel Based Auxiliary Heaters
Electrical / PTC Auxiliary Heaters
Fuel based auxiliary heaters account for 90% share of total market in 2018. But electrical/PTC auxiliary heater gains higher growth rate in the future.
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Automotive auxiliary heater is wildly appliceted both passenger cars and commercial vehiceles.
