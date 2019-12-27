Bottled Water Market: Evolving Industry Trends and Global Insights 2024

Globally the Bottled Water Market is mainly driven by increasing health awareness & consumer’s interest in wellness, increasing incidence of diseases such as diabetes and obesity leading consumers to look for alternatives to carbonated soft drinks, and growing tourism industry with increasing number of tourists ensured the growth of bottle water market.

The process of desalination of ocean/sea water in bottled water market involves removal of salt from water has proven to be a boon in the regions where fresh water is enough or unavailable for consumption hence key players are expanding their processing units in such regions to gain huge consumer base worldwide. Increasing demand of processed, purified and packaged water is supporting the market growth and industrial players are focusing on new product development with innovations and in terms of flavor technology and improvement in functional attributes of bottled water.

Get a Free Sample Copy of Bottled Water Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2252

These factors will play a key role in the growth of Bottled Water Market at the CAGR of 6% during 2016-2022.

Bottled Water Market Competitive Analysis:

The Major Key Players in Bottled Water Market are

Nestle Waters (France)

Groupe Danone (France)

PepsiCo Inc (U.S.)

The Coca Cola Company (U.S.)

Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC. (U.S.)

Suntori Beverage & Food Ltd (Japan)

Grupo Vichy Catalan (Spain)

Global bottled water market is highly concentrated in North American and European region whereas Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in next 5 years owing to huge demand of high-quality bottled water. Bottled water manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product line by providing large variety of flavors and other innovative products.

Bottled Water Market Regional Analysis

The Global Bottled Water Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these APAC regions has the major market share. Bottled water is largely consumed in countries like India and China. China, U.S., Belgium and Germany are the major importers of bottled water in the world. Emerging markets like India and China have been considered as potential markets for bottled water due to growing demand for bottled water.

Bottled Water Market Segmentation:

The Global Bottled Water Market is segmented based on by Type, Packaging, Process Type, Application and Region.

Based on Type Bottled Water Market is segmented into purified water, spring water, sparkling water, mineral water and well water.

Based on Process Type Market is Segmented into sterile water, distilled water, RO water and desalination.

Based on Application Bottled Water Market is Segmented into tonic water, fruit infused water, fortified water and flavored water.

Access Full Report WITH TOC: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/bottled-water-market-2252

Bottled Water Market Downstream Analysis:

The various flavored bottled water is in demand from the fast food joints, as demand for other sugary and carbonated beverages has decreased across the world. Rising popularity of fortified bottled water and increasing purchasing power of consumer due to rising disposable income in developing countries like India and China is fueling the growth of bottled water market.

Availability of different types of fruit infused bottled water, as it becomes low calorie consumers following healthy diet routine prefer fruit infused water is one of the factors driving more sales of bottled water in the world. Bottled water is also used in production of high-quality animal feed which contains more nutritional value. Key manufacturers of bottled water are doing R&D activities to recycle uses PET and glass bottles waste, to become eco-friendly.