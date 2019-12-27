Brain Monitoring Market Global Report 2020, Size, Industry Growth, Share, Emerging Trends, Applications, Key Finding, Regional Outlook, Top Key Players

Brain Monitoring Market Analysis

Global brain monitoring market is anticipated to grow at a favorable CAGR between 2013-2022, states the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Brain monitoring, simply put, is a process to study and report the brain’s functioning. Various brain monitoring devices such as transcranial doppler, electroencephalograph (ECG), cerebral oximeters, intracranial pressure monitor, and magnetoencephalography (MEG), among others are used for detecting, monitoring, and controlling different brain diseases including traumatic brain injuries, Huntington’s disease, sleep disorders, strokes, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dementia, headache disorders, and others.

Various factors are propelling the brain monitoring market growth. Such factors, according to the latest Market Research Future report, include increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, sleep disorders, and brain disorders, portability of devices and ease of use, rising applications of brain monitoring especially in clinical trials, rising prevalence of traumatic brain injuries, and technological advancements such as the development of real-time monitoring, mobile EEG machines, and alerts.

On the contrary, unfavorable reimbursement policies, strict government regulations, scarcity of skilled and trained professionals for effectively operating brain monitoring devices, concerns about the device accuracy, and high cost of such intricate devices are factors that may impede the brain monitoring devices market growth during the forecast period.

Brain Monitoring Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report offers a complete segmental analysis of the brain monitoring market based on end users, modality, procedures, and type of devices.

By type of devices, the brain monitoring market is segmented into transcranial doppler, electroencephalograph (EEG), cerebral oximeters, intracranial pressure monitor, and magnetoencephalography (MEG). Of these, the EEG segment will have the maximum share in the market during the forecast period.

By procedures, the brain monitoring market is segmented into non-invasive and invasive. Of these, the invasive segment will dominate the market during the forecast period.

By modality, the brain monitoring market is segmented into fixed EEG devices and portable EEG devices. Of these, the portable EEG devices will lead the market during the forecast period.

By end users, the brain monitoring market is segmented into diagnostic centers and hospitals. Of these, the hospitals’ segment will have the maximum share in the market during the forecast period.

Brain Monitoring Market Regional Analysis

By region, the brain monitoring market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America will spearhead the market during the forecast period for the easy adoption of advanced technology owing to the region’s well-developed healthcare sector.

The brain monitoring market in Europe will grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders coupled with rising healthcare expenditure is adding to the growth of the brain monitoring market in the region.

The brain monitoring market in the APAC region will grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Speedy development in the region’s healthcare sector and rising incidence of neurological disorders are adding to the growth of the brain monitoring market in the region.

The brain monitoring market in the MEA will have stable growth during the forecast period.

Brain Monitoring Market Key Players

Notable players profiled in the global brain monitoring market report include Advanced Brain Monitoring (US), CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Electrical Geodesics Incorporated (US), Compumedics Ltd. (Australia), GE Healthcare (UK), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Natus Medical Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), and Philips Healthcare (Netherlands). Key players have incorporated multiple strategies to create a niche in the market, such as joint ventures/partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, research and development activities, new product launch, and others.

Brain Monitoring Industry News

November 2019: Researchers at the University College London, University of Oxford, and University of Nottingham have developed a MEG scanner which is lightweight and in the form of a bike helmet. It has been specially designed for measuring brain activity in kids performing daily activities.

November 2019: Rhythmlink International, LLC, has introduced two new products, RLI EEG Template and the BrainHealth Headset, to assist in the Critical Care, ICU, and ER environments.

