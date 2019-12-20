Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market Analysis, Growth Dynamics, Key Leaders and Industry Forecast to 2025

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market Highlights:

According to MRFR analysis, the global Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD ~4.7 million in 2025.

Cardiac resynchronization therapy is also known as biventricular pacing, it used to aid in correcting the heart’s rhythm and any symptoms associated with irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmias). In this procedure implantation of pacemaker is done, with three wires attached to the device to monitor the heart rate irregularities and can emit small pulses of electricity to correct them, and therefore it’s called resynchronizing the heart.

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market- Key Players:

Medtronic

BIOTRONIK

Boston Scientific Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Shree Pacetronix Lt

Medico S.p.A

Abbott

Lepu Medical Technology Co

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market Segmentation:

The global cardiac resynchronization therapy market has been segmented based on application, type, and end user. The market, based on application, has been divided into intraventricular dyssynchrony, interventricular (V-V) dyssynchrony, and atrioventricular (A-V) dyssynchrony.

The global cardiac resynchronization therapy market has been segmented, on the basis of type, into cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker (CRT-P), and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D).\

The end user segments of the market are hospitals, cardiac specialty centers, and academic and research organizations.

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market Regional Analysis:

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to be the largest market owing to the increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases and rising per capita healthcare expenditure. The cardiac resynchronization therapy market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European cardiac resynchronization therapy market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The cardiac resynchronization therapy market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the increasing surgical procedure and rising awareness about cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The cardiac resynchronization therapy market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

