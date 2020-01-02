China Fire Extinguishers Market Occupied 25% Sales Market Share In 2017

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Flange Sealing Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Globally, the fire extinguishers industry market is less concentrated as the manufacturing technology of fire extinguishers is relatively mature. And some enterprises, like UTC,Tyco Fire Protection, Minimax and Amerex, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their fire extinguishers and related services. At the same time, China, occupied 25% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global fire extinguishers industry because of their market share and production volume of fire extinguishers.

The consumption volume of fire extinguishers is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of fire extinguishers industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of fire extinguishers is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the fire extinguishers market to approach these areas. Asia-Pacific would account for the highest sales in 2023 with close to 48 percent of global sales coming from this region, and developing countries such as China and India has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

This report focuses on the Flange Sealing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

UTC

Gielle Group

Tyco Fire Protection

Amerex

BRK

Minimax

ANAF S.p.A.

Yamatoprotect

Longcheng

BAVARIA

HATSUTA SEISAKUSHO

Nanjing Jiangpu

Desautel

Sureland

Ogniochron

Tianyi

Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH

Protec Fire Detection

Presto

NDC

Tianguang

Cervinka

KANEX

Pastor

Reje Safe

Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment

MB

Mobiak

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dry Chemical

Foam

Carbon Dioxide

Water

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

