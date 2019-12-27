Conductive Inks Market Global Industry Size Key Vendors Share Analysis, Development Strategy, Sales Revenue, Competitive Landscape and by Forecast 2023

Conductive Inks Market Information, by Product Type (Silver Conductive Inks, Electrically Conductive Inks, Dielectric Inks, Copper Conductive Inks, Carbon Inks and Others), by Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy, Utilities, Packaging and Others) – Forecast to 2022

Global Key Players:

Dupont, Henkel AG & Co, Johnson Matthey, Parker Chromerics, Sun Chemical Corporation, Poly-ink, Creative Material Inc, Vorbeck Materials Corporation, Pchem Associates, and Novacentrix are some of the leading players of the Global Conductive Inks Market

Conductive Inks Market

Conductive Inks are made using by infusing graphite or other conductive materials into ink that when printed, change into an object conducting electricity. These inks address a range of applications in the consumer electronics, energy, and utility industries.

The global Conductive Inks Market is increasingly gaining momentum owing to the properties these inks offer to various products such as laying down a modern conductive traces economically, forming the same conductive traces on relevant substrates. For instance; etching copper from copper plated substrates.

Conductive Inks Market Competitive Analysis

Manufacturers operating in this highly competitive market strive to deliver the best quality, reliable and consistent pure, high-quality products based on innovative technologies. They strive to develop the ability to tailor products to the requested specifications such as customized/bulk packaging and special requirements. Product launch, M&A activities, collaboration remain key strategies for the market players to churn the competitive advantages.

Industry/ Innovation /Related News

May 24, 2018 – NanoCnet (US), a start-up company involved in development and commercialization of a different type of nanosilver material launched its new product – SilverStrandTM. The invention is a new generation of durable, flexible, and stable silver nano-materials to be used in the flexible electronics and related industries.

May 09, 2018 – Creative Materials (US) a leading company involved in designing, development, and custom manufactures specialty electronic inks introduced its new product – 127-50. This innovative product is an electrically conductive and resistive hydro-active ink and coating. The conductivity of 127-50 increases as the humidity increases.

Conductive Inks Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific market of Conductive Inks is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the augmented uptake of the product in some burgeoning industries like Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy, Packaging, and Utilities, among others in some of the countries such as India, Japan & China. Furthermore, factors such as availability of low-cost raw material, land and moderately regulatory framework are contributing to the regional market growth.

European countries such as Italy, Spain, the UK, and Germany are expected to be the prominent consumer markets due to the increased expenditure on innovation and growing purchasing power of consumers. Additionally, the growth attributes to the implementation of new rules and regulations proposed by the government to follow Conductive Inks rather than solvents in the industry. Simultaneously, extensive use of paints & coatings by the major automobile manufacturers existing in Germany will be providing impetus to the regional market growth.

North America is projected to perceive a substantial growth in the Conductive Inks market owing to the increased uptake of the product in the packaging sector. Moreover, rising investments from the end-user industries are likely to drive the regional market during the assessment period.

The report for Global Conductive Inks Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

