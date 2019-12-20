Conformal Coating Market Size, Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Key Leaders, Emerging Technology, Competitive Landscape by Regional Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Conformal coating is a chemical or polymer coating type that helps protect the circuit board from any adverse or abrasive environment. The coating also aids in keeping the circuit away from any chemical contaminants. The global conformal coatings market, according to the recently published report by the team of Market Research Future (MRFR), is expected to grow with an impressive growth rate during the forecast period between 2016 and 2023. Furthermore, the valuation is forecasted to go beyond the previously reported market valuation by the end of the forecast period.

The conformal coatings market is driven by the demand from the electronics industry. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for gadgets from an expanding population. Increasing adoption of AI and IoT and proliferation of adoption are also key factors pushing the market growth further. The market is also gaining considerable traction from the aviation industry, which is, in turn, supporting the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

The market segmentation of conformal coatings is classified on the basis of type and end-user industry.

By type, the market comprises of epoxy, acrylics, parylene, urethane, silicone, and others. The epoxy segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years of the forecast period.

By end-user industry, the market includes aerospace, electronics, marine, automobile, and others. The electronics segment is expected to grow with the maximum share. While the automobile and the healthcare industry for conformal coatings is anticipated to grow substantially in the forthcoming years as well.

Competitive Landscape:

Industry News:

April 11th, 2019, ACL Staticide® announced the introduction of 8696 Urethane Conformal Coating to its existing portfolio of rework and repair aerosols. The urethane-based resin of the product helps protect against alkaline and acidic substances. This makes it the perfect choice for mundane applications like generators, relays, HVAC, transformers, fire alarms, motors, and battery-operated devices.

March 19th, 2019, Nordson ASYMTEK, a worldwide leader in jetting, dispensing, and coating technology, was chosen by Gentherm, a Canada-based electronics manufacturing service provider, as the company’s supplier of conformal coating equipment.

Regional Analysis:

The regional segmentation of the global conformal coatings market covers the following key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America held the dominant portion of the market share in the global standings as per the last study undertaken in 2016. The region is further expected to grow in the forecast period between 2016 and 2023. The dominance of the region can be attributed to the growing advancements in technology, increasing adoption of automation, and rising purchasing power among the consumers. Furthermore, the booming expansion and integration of artificial intelligence enabled services by various pioneering companies like Google, Apple, and Samsung Electronics is broadening the applications of conformal coatings in electronics, thus driving the market growth. North America is home to some of the leading aircraft manufacturing organizations like GenCorp and Boeing. The surging budget in the aerospace & defense sector in recent years, especially in the US, is expected to influence the demand for the conformal coatings market in a positive manner. Additionally, the booming demand for semiconductors and electronics manufacturing services is stimulating a notable growth in the region as well.

Europe is another key market in the global standings and is expected to maintain its secondary positioning in the forthcoming years. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the growing use of electronic devices in vehicles. This is to comply with the emission targets fixed by the European Union. Also, the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) is also pushing the demand for electronic devices. This is due to the massive desire among consumers for purchasing technically advanced products that provides them with convenience and offers effective functionality.

The Asia Pacific region is reported to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for electronic devices like smartphones and smartwatches and the rising purchasing power and improved standard of living among the consumers. The growing automobile industry across developing nations like China, South Korea, and Thailand is also expected to push the growth of the market.

