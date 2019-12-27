Draught Beer Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Draught Beer Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Draught Beer market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15680 million by 2024, from US$ 14300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Draught Beer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Draught Beer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Draught Beer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Anheuser–Busch InBev

Anadolu Efes

Heineken

Molson Coors

Asahi

Carlsberg

Grupo Petrópolis

Kirin

Constellation Brands

Groupé Castel

Yanjing

Gold Star

Duvel

CR Beer

Tsingtao Brewery

San Miguel

Market Segment by Type, covers

Discount

Mainstream

Premium

Superpremium

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Use

Home Use

