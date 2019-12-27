DSL Modem Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on DSL Modem Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

A digital subscriber line (DSL) modem is a device used to connect a computer or router to a telephone line which provides the digital subscriber line service for connectivity to the Internet, which is often called DSL broadband.

The global market for DSL Modem is expected to reach about 1173.27 Million USD by 2025 from 1509.92 Million USD in 2018, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of -3.54% during the analysis period, 2018-2025. The market is driven by various end-user industries. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

According to this study, over the next five years the DSL Modem market will register a -3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1226.7 million by 2024, from US$ 1424.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in DSL Modem business, shared in Chapter 3.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/68020/global-dsl-modem-market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of DSL Modem market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the DSL Modem value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

D-Link

ADTRAN

Huawei

Netgear

ZyXEL

TP-Link

Cisco

ASUS

Motorola

ZTE

Tenda

TRENDnet

Technicolor

DASAN Zhone

Actiontec

Market Segment by Type, covers

ADSL Modem

VDSL Modem and Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Use

Commercial Use

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/68020/global-dsl-modem-market

Related Information:

North America DSL Modem Market Growth 2019-2024

United States DSL Modem Market Growth 2019-2024

Asia-Pacific DSL Modem Market Growth 2019-2024

Europe DSL Modem Market Growth 2019-2024

EMEA DSL Modem Market Growth 2019-2024

Global DSL Modem Market Growth 2019-2024

China DSL Modem Market Growth 2019-2024

Customization Service of the Report :

LP INFORMATION provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

LP INFORMATION (LPI) is a professional market report publisher based in America, providing high quality market research reports with competitive prices to help decision makers make informed decisions and take strategic actions to achieve excellent outcomes.We have an extensive library of reports on hundreds of technologies.Search for a specific term, or click on an industry to browse our reports by subject. Narrow down your results using our filters or sort by what’s important to you, such as publication date, price, or name.

Contact US

LP INFORMATION

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: 001-626-346-3938 (US) 00852-58080956 (HK) 0086 15521064060 (CN)

Add: 17890 Castleton St. Suite 162 City of Industry, CA 91748 US