Ductile Iron Pipe Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024
Ductile iron pipe is a pipe made of ductile cast iron commonly used for potable water transmission and distribution. This type of pipe is a direct development of earlier cast iron pipe, which it has superseded. The ductile iron used to manufacture the pipe is characterized by the spheroidal or nodular nature of the graphite within the iron.
The global ductile iron pipes market is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period primarily due to the rising demand for these pipes in developing countries. The ductile iron pipes market was valued at about US$ 8693.19 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.70% during the forecast period.
According to this study, over the next five years the Ductile Iron Pipe market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 10710 million by 2024, from US$ 9591.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ductile Iron Pipe business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ductile Iron Pipe market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Ductile Iron Pipe value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Saint-Gobain
Shandong Ductile Pipes
Kubota
Jindal SAW
Electro-steel Steels
US Pipe (Forterra)
Kurimoto
Mcwane
Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes
AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe
Benxi Beitai
Shanxi Guanghua
SUNS
Jiangsu Yongyi
Angang Group Yongtong
Market Segment by Type, covers
DN 80mm-300mm
DN 350mm-1000mm
DN 1100mm-1200mm
DN 1400mm-2000mm
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Water Supply/Treatment Pipe
Gas/Oil Supply
Mining
Trenchless Application
Others
