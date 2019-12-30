Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Electro hydraulic servo valve is an electrically operated valve that controls how hydraulic fluid is ported to an actuator. Servo valves are operated by transforming a changing analogue or digital input signal into a smooth set of movements in a hydraulic cylinder. Electro hydraulic servo valve are used when accurate position control is required, such as control of a primary flight control surface.

The global electro hydraulic servo valve market is expected to reach USD 1646.27 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of more than 3.04% from 1334.87 million in 2018; the actual consumption is about 0.53 million units in 2018. QYR analysis of the electro hydraulic servo valve market indicated that North America would account for the highest consumption in 2025 as a result of advanced technology and mature market, but Asia has the highest growth rate.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1523.5 million by 2024, from US$ 1345.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Moog

Schneider Kreuznach

Bosch Rexroth

Honeywell

Eaton Vickers

Parker

Atos

Woodward

EMG

Voith

Star Hydraulics

Duplomatic

YUKEN

AVIC

Team Cooperation

Oilgear

Qinfeng

CSIC

Market Segment by Type, covers

Nozzle Flapper Valve

Jet Action Valve

Dynamic Valve

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace

Steel Industry

Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

