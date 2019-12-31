Embedded Boards & Modules Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Embedded Boards & Modules Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Embedded Boards & Modules is an integral part of a larger system that performs a particular task and consists of a microprocessor or a microcontroller, which acts as the processing core.

Embedded Boards & Modules is a computer that is integrated into other devices and is dedicated to the functions of that device. Also referred to as microcontrollers, Embedded Boards & Modules has been used in Medical machinery, motor vehicles, application Defense & Aerospace, Communications, Medical, Automations &Control, and Automotive& Transport. In addition, Embedded Boards & Modules is devoted to performing specific tasks and is used in entertainment, science and technology.

According to this study, over the next five years the Embedded Boards & Modules market will register a 3.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3645.6 million by 2024, from US$ 3160.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Embedded Boards & Modules business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Embedded Boards & Modules market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Embedded Boards & Modules value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Advantech

Axiomtek Co.,Ltd.

Kontron

Artesyn Embedded

Curtiss Wright Controls

Abaco

MSC Technologies

ADLINK

Congatec AG

DFI

Data Modul

Digi International

AAEON

Portwell

Mercury Systems

Avalue Technology

ASRock

IEI

Radisys (Reliance Industries)

Fastwel

One Stop Systems

General Micro Sys

Eurotech

BittWare

TYAN Computer Corp.

ARBOR Technology

Premio Inc.

Fujitsu

NEXCOM

EVOC Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd.

Market Segment by Type, covers

ARM

X86

PowerPC

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Defense & Aerospace

Communications

Medical

Automotive & Transport

Automations & Control

Others

