Energy Conservation Service Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

The global market expanded by 6.25% to $31.3 billion in 2018. China has by far the largest market, making up over 57% of global revenues, thanks to strong government incentives. The United States (23%) and Europe (11%) are the other two major markets. Over 1 million people are now employed around the world. We expect that the future market will maintain stable and high-speed development, achieving 6% compound growth in the next six years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Energy Conservation Service market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 41640 million by 2024, from US$ 32510 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Energy Conservation Service business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Energy Conservation Service market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Energy Conservation Service value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE

Sinoma Energy Conservation

Siemens

WGL Energy Services

Schneider Electric

Enertika

Enel X

Engie

Edison Energy

Bernhard Energy Solutions

CSG Energy

CLP

Market Segment by Type, covers

BOT

EPC

EMC

EPC+C

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Waste Heat to Power

Motor Energy Saving

Building Energy Saving

Others

