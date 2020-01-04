Engineered Wooden Flooring Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Engineered Wooden Flooring Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Engineered Wooden Flooring is composed of two of more layers of wood in the form of a plank. Engineered wooded flooring is comprised of two parts: core wood layers and a top hardware layer known as the lamella. The core layers are made up of 3-12 HDF, softwood or plywood sheets which are bonded together at 90 degree angles to form a sandwich base. The top layer is the wood that is visible when the flooring is installed and is adhered to the core. The lamella might be oak, walnut, maple or an alternative hardwood species that provides the aesthetic appeal.

In the past five years, the Global Engineered Wooden Flooring Industry shows steady growth, driven by real estate property in China and the substitution of engineered wooded flooring to solid flooring in USA. Global market size grew from 215.52 million sqm in 2013 to 262.35 million sqm in 2018. By 2024, the market size is expected to reach 319.56 million sqm, with the CAGR of 3.34% from 2019 to 2024.

According to this study, over the next five years the Engineered Wooden Flooring market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Engineered Wooden Flooring business, shared in Chapter 3.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/8502/global-engineered-wooden-flooring-market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Engineered Wooden Flooring market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Engineered Wooden Flooring value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Armstrong

Baltic Wood

Shaw

Mohawk

Beaulieu

Mannington

Hamberger

Bauwerk

Tarkett

Kahrs

Anxin

Depin

Shiyou

Weitzer Parkett

Green Flooring

Jinqiao

Vohringer

Yihua

Shengxiang

Maples

Market Segment by Type, covers

Three Layers Engineered Wooded Flooring

Multilayer Engineered Wooded Flooring

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/8502/global-engineered-wooden-flooring-market

Related Information:

North America Engineered Wooden Flooring Market Growth 2019-2024

United States Engineered Wooden Flooring Market Growth 2019-2024

Asia-Pacific Engineered Wooden Flooring Market Growth 2019-2024

Europe Engineered Wooden Flooring Market Growth 2019-2024

EMEA Engineered Wooden Flooring Market Growth 2019-2024

Global Engineered Wooden Flooring Market Growth 2019-2024

China Engineered Wooden Flooring Market Growth 2019-2024

Customization Service of the Report :

LP INFORMATION provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

LP INFORMATION (LPI) is a professional market report publisher based in America, providing high quality market research reports with competitive prices to help decision makers make informed decisions and take strategic actions to achieve excellent outcomes.We have an extensive library of reports on hundreds of technologies.Search for a specific term, or click on an industry to browse our reports by subject. Narrow down your results using our filters or sort by what’s important to you, such as publication date, price, or name.

Contact US

LP INFORMATION

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: 001-626-346-3938 (US) 00852-58080956 (HK) 0086 15521064060 (CN)

Add: 17890 Castleton St. Suite 162 City of Industry, CA 91748 US