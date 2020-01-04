Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

EMC (Epoxy Molding Compound) is a semi-conductor encapsulant which is used in most products where semi-conductors are applied, such as general home appliances including mobile phones, refrigerators and TVs, industrial devices and vehicles. With the development of IT technology and the development of electronic products based on modern technologies, the global semi-conductor market is expanding and the EMC demand is increasing.

The global consumption of Epoxy Molding Compounds increases from 228.37 K MT in 2017 to 327.15 K MT in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.60%. In 2017, the global Epoxy Molding Compounds consumption market is led by Asia-Pacific and Asia-Pacific is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 88.01% of global consumption of Epoxy Molding Compounds.

According to this study, over the next five years the Epoxy Molding Compounds market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2277.6 million by 2024, from US$ 1963 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Epoxy Molding Compounds business, shared in Chapter 3.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/8502/global-engineered-wooden-flooring-market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Epoxy Molding Compounds market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Epoxy Molding Compounds value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sumitomo Bakelite

Jiangsu zhongpeng new material

Hitachi Chemical

Hysol Huawei Electronics

Panasonic

Chang Chun Group

Samsung SDI

Kyocera

Eternal Materials

KCC

Scienchem

Beijing Sino-tech Electronic Material

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Tianjin Kaihua Insulating Material

Nepes

HHCK

Hexion

Market Segment by Type, covers

Normal Epoxy Molding Compound

Green Epoxy Molding Compound

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Semiconductor Encapsulation

Electronic Components

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/1736/global-epoxy-molding-compounds-market

Related Information:

North America Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Growth 2019-2024

United States Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Growth 2019-2024

Asia-Pacific Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Growth 2019-2024

Europe Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Growth 2019-2024

EMEA Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Growth 2019-2024

Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Growth 2019-2024

China Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Growth 2019-2024

Customization Service of the Report :

LP INFORMATION provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

LP INFORMATION (LPI) is a professional market report publisher based in America, providing high quality market research reports with competitive prices to help decision makers make informed decisions and take strategic actions to achieve excellent outcomes.We have an extensive library of reports on hundreds of technologies.Search for a specific term, or click on an industry to browse our reports by subject. Narrow down your results using our filters or sort by what’s important to you, such as publication date, price, or name.

Contact US

LP INFORMATION

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: 001-626-346-3938 (US) 00852-58080956 (HK) 0086 15521064060 (CN)

Add: 17890 Castleton St. Suite 162 City of Industry, CA 91748 US