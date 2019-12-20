Expansion joint Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Witzenmann, Boa, Unaflex, Flexider, Tofle, U.S. Bellows

A new market study, titled “Global Expansion joint Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The global Expansion joint market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Expansion joint volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Expansion joint market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Expansion joint in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Expansion joint manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The Following Manufacturers Are Covered:

Witzenmann

BOA Group

Unaflex

Senior Flexonics Pathway

Flexider

Tofle

U.S. Bellows

Macoga

EagleBurgmann

Technoflex

Weldmac

Aerosun

Beijing Hangtian Taizhou Bellows

Baishun

Liaoning Tian’an Containers

Shandong Hnegtong Expansion Joint Manufacturing

Jinlong Machinery

Runda Pipeline

Jiangsu Zixu Corrugated Pipe

Jiangsu Yaguang Bellows

Segment By Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment By Type

Axial expansion joints

Angular expansion joints

Lateral expansion joints

Universal expansion joints

Segment By Application

Petrochemical industry

Power generation industry

Heavy industry

Other



