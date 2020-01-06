Fire Extinguishers Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Fire Extinguishers Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Fire Extinguisher is an active fire protection device used to extinguish or control small fires, often in emergency situations.

According to this study, over the next five years the Fire Extinguishers market will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2783.7 million by 2025, from $ 2502.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fire Extinguishers business, shared in Chapter 3.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the fire extinguishers market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the fire extinguishers market indicated that Asia-Pacific would account for the highest sales in 2023 with close to 48 percent of global sales coming from this region, and developing countries such as China and India has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Fire Extinguishers market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Fire Extinguishers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

UTC

Gielle Group

Tyco Fire Protection

Amerex

BRK

Minimax

ANAF S.p.A.

Yamatoprotect

Longcheng

BAVARIA

HATSUTA SEISAKUSHO

Nanjing Jiangpu

Desautel

Sureland

Ogniochron

Tianyi

Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH

Protec Fire Detection

Presto

NDC

Tianguang

Cervinka

KANEX

Pastor

Reje Safe

Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment

MB

Mobiak

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dry Chemical

Foam

Carbon Dioxide

Water

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

