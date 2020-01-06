Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

A flexible pipe is made up of several different layers. The main components are leakproof thermoplastic barriers and corrosion-resistant steel wires. The helically wound steel wires give the structure its high-pressure resistance and excellent bending characteristics, thus providing flexibility and superior dynamic behaviour.

According to this study, over the next five years the Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas market will register a 7.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5705.7 million by 2024, from US$ 4229.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas business, shared in Chapter 3.

The global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas market is valued at 4323.91 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 7169.56 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.49% between 2018 and 2025.

The market is characterized by well diversified local, regional, and global vendors. However, the international players dominate this market owing to their capacity to expand their reach through strong distribution channels.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Technip

Aerosun Corporation

GE Oil & Gas (Wellstream)

Shawcor (Flexpipe Systems)

Airborne Oil & Gas

National Oilwell Varco (NKT Flexibles)

Polyflow, LLC

SoluForce (Pipelife)

Prysmian

H.A.T-FLEX

Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe

Contitech AG

Market Segment by Type, covers

Risers

Flowlines

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Onshore

Offshore

