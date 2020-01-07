Gas Fired Boilers Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Gas Fired Boilers market analysis, which studies the Gas Fired Boilers’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “ Gas Fired Boilers Market 2019-2024 ” Research Report categorizes the global Gas Fired Boilers market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Gas Fired Boilers market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Gas Fired Boilers market will register a 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2173.5 million by 2025, from $ 1623.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Gas Fired Boilers business, shared in Chapter 3.

Many companies are operating in the market and conduct their businesses through joint ventures, which benefit the overall market. The Key Players Analysis for the industry is presented in chapter 12 of this report.

Top Manufactures in Global Gas Fired Boilers Market Includes:

Viessmann

Hoval

WOOD

Babcock & Wilcox

Miura

Forbes Marshall

Hurst Boiler & Welding Company, Inc.

Rentech Boiler

Ferroli

Fulton

Parker Boiler

Fondital

Market Segment by Type, covers:

1-5 MW

5-10 MW

11-25 MW

>25 MW

The segment of 1-5 MW holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 61%.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Commercial

Industrial

The commercial holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 65% of the market share.

