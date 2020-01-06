Gift Cards Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Gift Cards market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 474910 million by 2025, from $ 373010 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Gift Cards business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the Gift Cards in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Amazon
Carrefour
ITunes
Google Play
Starbucks
Walmart
Sephora
Home Depot
Lowes
Walgreens
IKEA
Zara
H&M
JD
Macy’s
Sainsbury’s
AL-FUTTAIM ACE
Virgin
Best Buy
JCB Gift Card
Market Segment by Type, covers
Universal Accepted Open Loop
E-Gifting
Restaurant Closed Loop
Retail Closed Loop
Miscellaneous Closed Loop
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Restaurant
Deportment Store
Coffee Shop
Entertainment (Movie, Music)
