Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Market Is Valued At USD 2073.40 Million In 2017

The Asphalt Mixing Plants consumption volume was 2864 Units in 2017 and is expected to reach 3572 Units in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.80% from 2017 to 2025. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (35.41%) in 2017, followed by the Europe. China is expected to maintain the largest production and consumption status. India will be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 4.90%.

In the past five years from 2013 to 2017, global Asphalt Mixing Plants production revenue market scale was from 2115.22 million US dollars to $ 2073.40 million. It is estimated to reach 2407.85 million dollars by 2025, with the CAGR of 1.89% in terms of revenue over the period 2017-2025.

At present, the manufactures of Asphalt Mixing Plants are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 38.5% in 2017. The global leading players in this market are MARINI, Ammann, Lintec, WIRTGEN, Astec, etc.

There are three types of Asphalt mixing plant, Below 240t/h, 240t/h-320t/h, Above 320t/h. 240t/h-320t/h Asphalt Mixing Plant dominated the market, accounting for 62% production market in 20176. The asphalt mixing plants are mainly used by road construction, which accounting for 84% market share in 2017.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of road construction machine and the governments support, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next few years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

This report focuses on the Asphalt Plants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

MARINI

Ammann

Lintec

WIRTGEN

Astec

Nikko

Sany

Tietuo Machinery

XRMC

Roady

GP Günter Papenburg

Yalong

Liaoyang Road Construction Machinery

Luda

Xinhai

Tanaka Iron Works

SPECO

Huatong Kinetics

NFLG

Southeast Construction Machinery

Yima

Jilin Road Construction Machinery

Zoomlion

D&G Machinery

speedcrafts

Capious Roadtech

Atlas Industries

SHITLA Road Equipment

Market Segment by Type, covers

Below 240t/h

240t/h-320t/h

Above 320t/h

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Road Construction

Other Application

