Global Automated Parking System Market Is Grow At a CAGR Of 8.25% From 2314.26 Million In 2018

The global automated parking system market is expected to reach USD 4029.87 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of more than 8.25% from 2314.26 million in 2018; the actual production is about 1.11 million units in 2018. Our analysis of the automated parking system market indicated that china would account for the highest consumption in 2025 as a result of mature market and growing demand, but North America has the highest growth rate.

The automated parking system can be divide into the mechanical systems, semi-automated systems and automated systems according to the product type. As of 2018, mechanical systems segment dominates the market contributing more than 86% of the total market share, reach to 954.2 K units, while semi-automated systems and automated systems seeing a fast growing. automated parking system is major applied in residential, public facilities, office building and others area, in 2018, demand for a residential occupied the largest market, with 68% share, reach to 751.43 k units.

An automated (car) parking system (APS) is a mechanical system designed to minimize the area and/or volume required for parking cars. Like a multi-story parking garage, an APS provides parking for cars on multiple levels stacked vertically to maximize the number of parking spaces while minimizing land usage. The APS, however, utilizes a mechanical system to transport cars to and from parking spaces (rather than the driver) in order to eliminate much of the space wasted in a multi-story parking garage. While a multi-story parking garage is similar to multiple parking lots stacked vertically, an APS is more similar to an automated storage and retrieval system for cars.

This report focuses on the Automated Parking Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

