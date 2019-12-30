Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market is valued at 3584.6 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 4469.4 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2 % during 2018-2025.

Teradyne, Advantest and LTX-Credence (Xcerra) captured the top three production value share spots in the semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE) market in 2018. Teradyne dominated with 39.91% value share, followed by Advantest with 36.16% value share and LTX-Credence (Xcerra) with 6.83% value share.

As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE). To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market will still be a market of fierce competition.

This report focuses on the Automated Test Equipment (ATE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Teradyne

ChangChuan

Advantest

Cohu

Astronics

LTX-Credence

Averna

Chroma

Shibasoku

SPEA

Macrotest

Huafeng

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wafer ATE

Packaged Device ATE

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Communications

Computer

Industrial/Medical

Military/Aviation

