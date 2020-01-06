Global Blocked HDI Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Blocked HDI Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Blocked HDI market will register a 9.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 308.5 million by 2025, from $ 218.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Blocked HDI business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Blocked HDI market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Blocked HDI value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Covestro

Asahi Kasei

Vencorex

Leeson Polyurethanes

Tosoh

Shiquanxing

Meisei Chem

Jiang Xing Industry

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solids＞70%

Solids 60%-70%

Solids＜60%

Products with solids over 60 percent accounted for 90 percent of the market.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Coating

Adhesive

Other

HDI is most widely used in coatings, with sales of 80 to 90 percent of the market.

