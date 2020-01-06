Global Chromite Ore Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Chromite Ore Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Chromite Ore market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 8292.6 million by 2025, from $ 6694.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Chromite Ore business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Chromite Ore market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Chromite Ore value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TNC Kazchrome JSC

Samancor

Outokumpu

Yilmaden Holding

Assmang Proprietary Limited

Tata Steel

Merafe Resources

ASA Metals

Odisha Mining Corporation

Market Segment by Type, covers

More than 48% Types

36%～47% Types

30%～35% Types

More than 48% types are high-grade chrome ore. 36% to 47% Types are among the most common minerals. 30% to 35% types are low-grade products with low mining value.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Metallurgy Industry

Refractory and Foundry

Chemical Industry

In chromite market, metallurgical industry has an important application share, accounting for 92% of the market share.

