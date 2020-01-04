Global Condenser Microphones Market Is Valued At 924.28 Million US$ In 2017

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Condenser Microphones Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The global Condenser Microphones market that was valued at 924.28 million USD in 2017 is estimated to be worth 1141.71 million USD by the end of 2025, registering growth at an impressive CAGR of 2.68%.

Condenser microphones have always been the preferred type for studio recording. Due to its extremely low mass, the diaphragm of a condenser microphone can follow the sound waves more accurately than that of a dynamic microphone with a (relatively) heavy moving coil attached. Condenser microphones, therefore, offer superior sound quality. Of all microphone types, condensers have the widest frequency response and the best transient response (transients are fast bursts of energy, e.g. the attack of a drum or the “pick” of an acoustic guitar). Also, condenser microphones usually offer much higher sensitivity (i.e. Production) and lower noise than dynamic microphones. Globally, the Condenser Microphones market is mainly driven by growing demand for Studio which accounts for nearly 55.89% of total downstream consumption of condenser microphones in global.

The classifications of Condenser Microphones are Large-Diaphragm Condenser, Small-Diaphragm Condenser and Others (Lavalier, etc.) It can be widely used in many scenes. Survey results showed that 65.32% of the Condenser Microphones market is Large-Diaphragm Condenser in 2017.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from United States and China are the major leaders in the international market of Condenser Microphones. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

Conclusively, the Condenser Microphones manufacture industry has an expected future, the markets will still growing over time. So in the next few years, Condenser Microphones consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2025 the consumption of Condenser Microphones is estimated to be 6111 K Unit.

This report focuses on the Condenser Microphones in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Shure

Rode

Sennheiser

Audio-Technica

AKG

Sony

MXL

Blue Microphones

Telefunken

TOA

Audix

Electro Voice

MIPRO

Takstar

CAD Audio

Beyerdynamic

Samson

Market Segment by Type, covers

Large-Diaphragm Condenser

Small-Diaphragm Condenser

Others (Lavalier, etc.)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Studio

Stage

Computer

KTV

Others

