Global Contract Packaging Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025
LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Contract Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
According to this study, over the next five years the Contract Packaging market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Contract Packaging business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Contract Packaging market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Contract Packaging value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Cardinal Health
Jones Packaging Inc.
CCL Industries
Sharp Packaging Services
Berlin Packaging
PCI Pharma Services
Unicep Packaging
TricorBraun
Baxter BioPharma Solutions
Pharma Packaging Solutions
Ropack Pharma Solutions
Precision Medical Products
Reed-Lane
Market Segment by Type, covers
Glass Containers
Plastic Bottles
Blister Packs
Pouches
Others
The plastic bottles segment accounteds for 42% of contract packaging in 2018.
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Personal Care
Pharmaceutical
CBD Products
Others
Personal care is including skin care, hair care, fragrance, natural, etc. Pharmaceutical is OTC only.CBD Products are including personal care and OTC pharmaceutical.
