Global Contract Packaging Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Contract Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Contract Packaging market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Contract Packaging business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Contract Packaging market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Contract Packaging value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cardinal Health

Jones Packaging Inc.

CCL Industries

Sharp Packaging Services

Berlin Packaging

PCI Pharma Services

Unicep Packaging

TricorBraun

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Pharma Packaging Solutions

Ropack Pharma Solutions

Precision Medical Products

Reed-Lane

Market Segment by Type, covers

Glass Containers

Plastic Bottles

Blister Packs

Pouches

Others

The plastic bottles segment accounteds for 42% of contract packaging in 2018.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

CBD Products

Others

Personal care is including skin care, hair care, fragrance, natural, etc. Pharmaceutical is OTC only.CBD Products are including personal care and OTC pharmaceutical.

