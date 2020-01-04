Global Cotton Yarn Production Increases To 20081 K MT In 2018

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Cotton Yarn Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

In consumption market, Asia Pacific is the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, this region occupied 89.07% of the global consumption volume in total.

Cotton yarn has mainly two types, which include cotton carded yarn and combed yarn. With wide application fields of cotton yarn, the downstream application industries will need more cotton yarn products. So, cotton yarn has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for cotton yarn is cotton and other auxiliary materials. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of cotton yarn, and then impact the price of cotton yarn. The production cost of cotton yarn is also an important factor which could impact the price of cotton yarn.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

This report focuses on the Cotton Yarn in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Carded Yarn

Combed Yarn

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Apparel

Home Textiles

Industrial Textiles

Other

