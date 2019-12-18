Global Customer Care BPO Market Is Expected To Reach $ 81688.0 Million By 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

GIR analysts predict that the global Customer Care BPO market is valued at 52615.9 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 81688.0 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.65% between 2017 and 2025.

The first kind is Onshore Outsourcing, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 62.63% in 2017.

Another kind is Offshore Outsourcing, for many companies, outsourcing service processes abroad is attractive because of the cost savings on offer. The Offshore Outsourcing share the rest 37.37% market share in 2017.

From the view of region, United States and Europe have a larger market share in 2017 which together account for 57.41%, and will witness a stable growth in following years. China hold a market share of 9.60% will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from Central & South America might affect the development trend of Customer Care BPO. Japan also play important roles in global market, but it will witness the comparatively lowest growth rate within selected regions.

This report focuses on the Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Teleperformance SA

Convergys

Arvato

Sykes Enterprises

Atento

TeleTech Holdings

Serco

Acticall (Sitel)

Alorica

Webhelp

Amdocs

Transcom

Comdata

West Corporation

Infosys BPM

StarTek Inc

Market Segment by Type, covers

Onshore Outsourcing

Offshore Outsourcing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Public

Retail & Consumer Goods

Others

