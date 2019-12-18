Global Data Center Busway Market Size Is US$ 567.06 Million In 2018

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Data Center Busway Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The global Data Center Busway market size will reach US$ 831.34 million by 2025, from US$ 567.06 million in 2018, with the CAGR 5.64% from 2019 to 2025

The global Data Center Busway market is dominated by companies from UEC, ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Honeywell, Vertiv etc. and the market is not so concentrated for now and is seeing to be more dispersed.

Data Center Busway can be classified as a combination of 3 Phase 4 Wire, 3 Phase 5 Wire, and so on. In 2018, the 3 Phase 4 Wire Busway was 225.49 million and the market share was 39.76%, and it will be 304.07 million and 36.58% in 2025, with a CAGR 4.42% from 2019 to 2025. In the market, 3 Phase 5 Wire Busway accounts 39.49% of the total market in 2018.

For application terminals of the Data Center Busway, BFSI and IT & Telecom are the most widely used type in the world at present. Market size of Data Center Busway by BFSI is still more than by IT & Telecom. In 2018, the Data Center Busway in BFSI was 159.82 million, and it will reach 255.30 million in 2025; while the market share in BFSI was 28.18% in 2018 and will be 30.71% in 2025.

In 2018, the consumption of Data Center Busway is 174.74 million in North America, capturing about 28.72% of global Data Center Busway sales. Europe is the second largest region-wise market with 26.07% global consumption share in 2018. Data center is rapidly developing all over the world. North America, Europe and Asia are the three largest market of Data Center Busway these years.

This report focuses on the Data Center Busway in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Schneider Electric

GE

Vertiv

Universal Electric

Eaton

Market Segment by Type, covers

BMC

CMC

CFW

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking, Financial services & Insurances

IT & Telecom

Government

Energy

Healthcare

Retail

