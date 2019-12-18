Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

DBC (Direct Bonded Copper) substrates are composed of a ceramic insulator, Al2O3 or AlN onto which pure copper metal is attached by a high temperature eutectic melting process and thus tightly and firmly joined to the ceramic. This report studies the DBC ceramic substrate, including the AlN DBC Ceramic Substrate and Al2O3 DBC Ceramic Substrate.

The global DBC Ceramic Substrate market size will reach US$ 343.7 million by 2024, from US$ 171.3 million in 2018. In terms of the volume, the global DBC Ceramic Substrate consumption was 221,000 square meters in 2018 and will reach 465,000 square meters in 2024.

This report focuses on the DBC Ceramic Substrate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Rogers/Curamik (Germany)

KCC (Korea)

Ferrotec(Shanghai Shenhe Thermo-Magnetics Electronics) (China)

Heraeus Electronics (Germany)

Tong Hsing (Taiwan)

Remtec (US)

Stellar Industries Corp (US)

Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science & Technology (China)

Zibo Linzi Yinhe High-Tech Development (China)

NGK Electronics Devices (Japan)

IXYS (Germany Division)

Mitsubishi Materials (Japan)

Market Segment by Type, covers

AlN DBC Ceramic Substrate

Al2O3 DBC Ceramic Substrate

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Electronics

Automotive

Home Appliances and CPV

Aerospace and Others

