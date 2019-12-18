Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Size Was 1537.95 Million USD In 2018

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Parkdale. The production of Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) increases to 20081 K MT in 2018 from 18435 K MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 1.75%.

DBM consumption is linked to a handful of generally steady end markets. As a key refractory mineral, its usage is correlated to steel and cement manufacturing, while as an ingredient in markets ranging from flame retardants and water treatment to human medicine and animal feed, small but stable annual demand volumes keep the industry ticking over. Based on the regions, the consumption is mainly concentrated in Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America etc. China was the major consumption region with the market share of 39.18% in 2018, which attributed to the rapid economic growth in China. Europe was the second consumer in the magnesium oxide industry, which accounted for around 23.87% market share in 2018. Since 2017, the Chinese government has taken strong pollution control measures, prompting many magnesia factories to close. So, during this period, the production of products on the market declined and prices rose sharply.

The Global DBM market size was 1537.95 million USD in 2018 and it will be 1658.43 million USD in 2025, with a Growth Rate of 3.13% from 2018 to 2025.

This report focuses on the Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nedmag

Erzkontor Group

TERNA MAG

Kumas

Star Grace Mining

Sibelco

Mannekus

Magnezit Group

Queensland Magnesia

Grecian Magnesite

Calix

Heng Yu Ore Industrial

Premier Magnesia

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low Iron Content Grade

High Calcia-Containing Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agricultural

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Industry

Construction

Environmental

Steel / Refractories

Pulp and Paper

