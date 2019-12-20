Global Death Care Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Death Care Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Death care includes companies who provide death-related goods and services such as funerals, burials, cremations, coffins, lots in cemeteries, headstones and memorials.

The global revenue of Death Care market was valued at US$ 105.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 142.9 billion by the end of 2024.

Asia-Pacific and North America are the largest market of Death Care. In 2018, the revenue market share of Death Care was about 31.73% in Asia-Pacific, while the market share in North Americ was about 27.77%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Death Care market will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 121890 million by 2024, from US$ 106920 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Death Care business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Death Care market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Death Care value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Service Corporation International

Guangzhou Funeral Parlor

Batesville

Matthews International Corporation

StoneMor Partners

Chemed Corp

Fu Shou Yuan International Group

Wilbert Funeral Services

Lung Yen Life Service Corp

Carriage Services

Park Lawn Corporation

Victoriaville & Co.

Shanhai Haiwan Qinyuan

Nirvana Asia Ltd.

LHC Group Inc.

Shanghai Longhua Funeral Parlor

Thacker Caskets

Shanghai Songheyuan

Amedisys Inc.

Sauder Funeral Products

Sich Caskets

Evergreen Washelli

Rock of Ages

Doric Products

Market Segment by Type, covers

Funeral Homes

Cemeteries

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

At-Need

Pre-Need

