Global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Consumption is 184.4 K MT In 2018

Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) is often used in cement grinding aids to replace Triethanolamine and Triisopropanolamine in grinding aid raw materials. Diethanol Isopropanolamine is a new green grinding aids raw materials.

The global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, Europe, Africa & Middle East and India, such as Nanjing Hongbaoli, VISWAAT Chemical, Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL), Lucky Chemical Industry and Beijing Debora Chemicals. At present, Nanjing Hongbaoli is the world leader, holding 18.60% production market share in 2018.

The global consumption of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) increases from 107.9 K MT in 2013 to 184.4 K MT in 2018, at a CAGR of more than 11.31%. In 2018, the global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 47.20% of global consumption of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA).

Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) downstream is wide and recently Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Cement Grinding Aid, Surfactant and others. Globally, the Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Cement Grinding Aid. Cement Grinding Aid account for nearly 90.13% of total downstream consumption of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) in global.

Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) can be mainly divided into Content 85% and Content >90% which Content 85% captures about 87.49% of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) market in 2018. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA).

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) is estimated to be 286.4 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

