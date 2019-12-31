Global Disc Prostheses Industry Was 365 Million USD In 2018

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Disc Prostheses Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The Disc Prostheses industry was 365 million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 1135 million USD by 2025, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 17.58% between 2019 and 2025. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

Disc Prostheses is a rapidly growing segment of the spinal implants market. The market is well established in developed countries; however, developing countries are still dependent on traditional treatment such as spinal fusion surgery for degenerative disc treatment. Developing economies are projected to show robust growth in the coming years due to increasing healthcare spending and advancement in artificial discs.

Cervical artificial disc segment currently represents largest segment in the industry and will witness lucrative growth over the forthcoming years. Industry players are engaged in the development of better products such as multi-level artificial disc to garner higher revenue shares. Developments in existing technologies and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, artificial disc industry will offer promising growth opportunities in near future.

This report focuses on the Disc Prostheses in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Medtronic

AxioMed

Zimmer Biomet

NuVasive

Centinel Spine

Orthofix Company

Alphatec Spine

Braun

Simplify Medical

Globus Medical

Aditus Medical

Spineart

Medicrea

FH Orthopedics

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cervical Disc

Lumbar Disc

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Metal-on-metal

Metal-on-polymer

Others

