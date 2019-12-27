Global Drag Reducing Agent Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Drag Reducing Agent Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Drag reducers, also known as drag reducing agents (DRA) and flow improvers, are any material that reduces frictional pressure loss during fluid flow in a conduit or pipeline. Pressure loss reduction is achieved by reducing the level of turbulent motion in the flow. Using DRA allows increased flow using the same amount of energy or decreased pressure drop for the same flow rate

of fluid in pipelines.

The global drag reducing agent market was 201.1 K MT in 2018 and is expected to increase to 347.8 K MT by 2025. Overall, the drag reducing agent market performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

As for consumption, the largest consumption volume comes from the North America region. In 2018, the region consumed about 40.48% drag reducing agent globally. USA plays a key role in this region. The follower consumer is Asia-Pacific, with 52.3 K MT being consumed in the same year.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Drag Reducing Agent market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Drag Reducing Agent value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

LiquidPower Specialty Products

Superchem Technology

Flowchem

Innospec

Oil Flux Americas

GE(Baker Hughes)

DESHI

NuGenTec

Qflo

Sino Oil King Shine Chemical

The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical

CNPC

Market Segment by Type, covers

High Viscosity Glue

Low Viscosity Glue

Rubber Latex

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil & Gas Industry

Chemical Transportation

