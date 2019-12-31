Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Drag Reducing Agent Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The global drag reducing agent market was 201.1 K MT in 2018 and is expected to increase to 347.8 K MT by 2025. Overall, the drag reducing agent market performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

As for consumption, the largest consumption volume comes from the North America region. In 2018, the region consumed about 40.48% drag reducing agent globally. USA plays a key role in this region. The follower consumer is Asia-Pacific, with 52.3 K MT being consumed in the same year.

Recent years, supported by various countries’ policies and oil & gas development, the demand in downstream increases rapidly, stimulating the drag reducing agent industry correspondingly. The increased consumption of drag reducing agent is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2020-2025. It is estimated that global market of drag reducing agent will be worthy of 1757.62 million USD in 2025, with the CAGR of 10.03% during the period.





This report focuses on the Drag Reducing Agent in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

LiquidPower Specialty Products

Superchem Technology

Flowchem

Innospec

Oil Flux Americas

GE(Baker Hughes)

DESHI

NuGenTec

Qflo

Sino Oil King Shine Chemical

The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical

CNPC

Market Segment by Type, covers

High Viscosity Glue

Low Viscosity Glue

Rubber Latex

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil & Gas Industry

Chemical Transportation





