The global draught beer of pipe fitting increased from 151.06 M HL in 2014 to 151.29 M HL in 2018, at a CAGR of 0.04%. In 2018, the global draught beer market is led by Europe. North America is the second-largest region-wise market. The global draught beer market is valued at USD 14.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 16.7 billion by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.24% between 2018 and 2025.

As a traditional type of beer, GIR analysts pointed out that the draught beer market performance was not satisfactory. On the one hand, draught beer’s supply chain is difficult to expand due to its shortcomings. On the other hand, the price of draught beer is relatively high-end and it is not easy for the public to accept. In addition, the advantages of draught beer were slowly replaced by craft beer.

Craft beer is brewed by a small, independent, and traditional brewer. Consumers are increasingly preferring new styles and flavors of craft beer thus boosting its marketability. With the use of premium quality raw materials and advanced brewing techniques, major chunk of beer consumers have been successfully diverted to craft beer segment from mainstream beer.

The craft beer industry is majorly driven by its “Premiumization” aspect, wherein the consumers willingly pay higher prices for craft beer than its traditional counterparts due to its exotic flavor profile and convenience of making. Thus, higher margins associated with craft beer fetches higher profitability.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate.

Today’s industrial marketplace is increasingly competitive and requires the ability to reduce costs, raise production and increase accuracy for any business that is going to survive. For businesses that will truly thrive, the ability to lead development and get products to market faster is also critical.

Vendors should recognize the importance of emerging markets and potential applications, particularly in Asia Pacific, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks. In the future, QYR predicts that more and more companies will join the industry due to its potential market size. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

