Global Ductile Cast Iron Market Industry Was 2576 K Tons In 2018

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Ductile Cast Iron Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Ductile iron, also known as ductile cast iron, nodular cast iron, spheroidal graphite iron, spheroidal graphite cast iron and SG iron, is a type of graphite-rich cast iron discovered in 1943 by Keith Millis. While most varieties of cast iron are weak in tension and brittle, ductile iron has much more impact and fatigue resistance, due to its nodular graphite incThe Ductile Cast Iron industry was 2576 K Tons in 2018 and is projected to reach 2992 K Tons by 2025, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 2.16% between 2018 and 2025.

Global market for Ductile Cast Iron is driven by growing manufacturing activity, particularly rising automobile parts production in developing markets. Growth in the market is driven by regional powerhouses, China and India, which continue to witness steady increases in outsourced manufacturing activity.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.marketresearchreportstore.com/reports/388389/global-ductile-cast-iron-market

This report focuses on the Ductile Cast Iron in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Waupaca Foundry

Cadillac Casting, Inc.

American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM)

Metal Technologies, Inc.

Cifunsa

Neenah Foundry

Chassix

Wescast Industries Bohong)

Aarrowcast, Inc.

INTAT Precision

Nelcast

Gartland Foundry

Willman Industries

Rochester Metal Products

Georg Fischer

Weichai

Dotson

Goldens’Foundry

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vertical Molding

Horizontal Molding

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Machinery & Equipment

Automotive

Construction

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Others

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.marketresearchreportstore.com/reports/388389/global-ductile-cast-iron-market

Related Information:

North America Ductile Cast Iron Market Research Report 2019

United States Ductile Cast Iron Market Research Report 2019

Asia-Pacific Ductile Cast Iron Market Research Report 2019

Europe Ductile Cast Iron Market Market Research Report 2019

EMEA Ductile Cast Iron Market Market Research Report 2019

Global Ductile Cast Iron Market Market Research Report 2019

China Ductile Cast Iron Market Market Research Report 2019

Customization Service of the Report :

Market Research Report Store provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

Market Research Report Store (MRRS) is a professional organization related to market research reports in all directions .To provide customers with a variety of market research reports, MRRS cooperates with a large of famous market report publishers all over the world. Owing to our good service and the professional market reports in the wide range, MRRS enjoys a good reputation in the market. In pace with the development of MRRS, more and more customers and market report publishers choose to cooperate with us. As a specialized platform, MRRS upholds the supremacy of customers and aims to provide customers with better service and richer select.

Contact US

Market Research Report Store

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: CN:0086-13660489451 HK: 00852-58081523 USA:001-626-3463946

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 218 City of Industry CA 91748 United States