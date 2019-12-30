Global Electrolyzer Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Electrolyzer Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Electrolysis is a promising option for hydrogen production from renewable resources. Electrolysis is the process of using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

The global sales of electrolysis increased from 720 units in 2014 to 876 units in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.03% The global electrolysis market is valued at USD 289.95 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 406.71 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.95% between 2018 and 2025. North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific play an important role in global electrolysis market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electrolyzer market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 363.7 million by 2024, from US$ 297.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electrolyzer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electrolyzer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Electrolyzer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Proton On-Site

TianJin Mainland

718th Research Institute of CSIC

Hydrogenics

Nel Hydrogen

Teledyne Energy Systems

McPhy

Suzhou Jingli

Siemens

Beijing Zhongdian

Erredue SpA

Kobelco Eco-Solutions

ShaanXi HuaQin

Areva H2gen

Asahi Kasei

Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

ITM Power

Idroenergy Spa

Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy

ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH

Toshiba

Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

PEM Electroliser

Power Plants

Steel Plant

Electronics and Photovoltaics

Industrial Gases

Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

Power to Gas

Others

