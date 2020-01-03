Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System Industry Revenue Was 625 Million USD In 2017

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System industry has reached a shipment of approximately 85.7 million units in 2017. The global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System industry has reached the revenue of approximately 625 million USD in 2017. The growth of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System technologies market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing adoption of ESL in the retail industry. However, factors such as high investment and installation cost are hindering the growth of this market.

There are less than twenty manufacturers in this industry. There are also a number of smaller regional companies or companies that are attempting to develop products with a view to establishing a position on the market. With the restructuring of the sector, for example, if one or more competitors were to enter into an alliance with a strong partner, this could constitute a threat to other players in the market. The growth of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System industry depends on the acceptance of retail store.

At present, in developed countries, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced R & D capability and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Asia companies.

China’s Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System industry is still an undeveloped market. China is a large population country, there are only few manufacturers which can produce the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System product. With the popularity of NFC Smartphone, more and more supermarket and retail stores choose the ESL, which is cost effective and more convenient.

In the coming years, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China. China has about 100 thousand chain supermarket and the penetration rate of ESL is only 1~2%.Although Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

This report focuses on the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SES-imagotag

Pricer

Samsung

E Ink

Displaydata

Opticon Sensors

DIGI

Hanshow Technology

LG innotek

Panasonic

Altierre

Market Segment by Type, covers

LCD Displays

E-papers Displays

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Department Stores

Supermarkets

Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

