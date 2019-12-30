Global Fantasy Sports Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Fantasy Sports Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-fantasy-sports-market_p106614.html

Global Fantasy Sports Market Revenue Was Valued At 12321.03 Million USD In 2017

Fantasy sport is a type of online game where participants assemble imaginary or virtual teams of real players of a professional sport. These teams compete based on the statistical performance of those players’ players in actual games. This performance is converted into points that are compiled and totaled according to a roster selected by each fantasy team’s manager. These point systems can be simple enough to be manually calculated by a “league commissioner” who coordinates and manages the overall league, or points can be compiled and calculated using computers tracking actual results of the professional sport. In fantasy sports, team owners draft, trade and cut (drop) players, analogously to real sports.

The player of Fantasy Sports was 113.28 million units in 2017, and the number of players will grow to 188.03 million units in 2025, the average person cost will also increase to 176.6 USD per person from 114.2 USD in 2017.

Average fantasy player spends on game is increases year by year. Because they prefer to short cycle games to meet their inner sense of accomplishment, daily fantasy sports is gradually expanding market share. Annual average spending increases year by year.

Release of government policy, market will show rapid growth in future, such as China.

The classification of Fantasy Sports includes Fantasy Football, Fantasy Hocky, Fantasy Baseball, Fantasy Soccer, Fantasy Basketball, Fantasy Car Racing, etc. Fantasy Football, Fantasy Baseball, Fantasy Basketball and Fantasy Hocky dominated the whole market. We predict that the growth rate of basketball in the future will be greater than that of other type.

America is the largest production of Fantasy Sports, the revenue market share over 58% in 2017, the second largest area in the world is Europe, and revenue market is about 14% in 2017.

The Fantasy Sports market is growing fast in recent year, especially in 2016, the growth rate is about 31.52%, in future China market is expected to grow fastest, the average growth rate from 2018 to 2025 I China is about 26%, much over than world average growth rate 13.19%

The fantasy sports development trend is combination with blockchain technology, and the fantasy sports will be more convenience and security.

The bigger the fantasy sports platform have more competitive. The market will eventually eliminate most of the small and medium-sized fantasy sports platforms, leaving only the most influential ones.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-fantasy-sports-market_p106614.html

Related Information:

North America Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

United States Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Asia-Pacific Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Europe Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

EMEA Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Global Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

China Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Customization Service of the Report :

Global Info Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. Global Info Research will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG