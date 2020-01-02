Global Fantasy Sports Market Revenue Was Valued At 12321.03 Million USD In 2017

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Fantasy Sports Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The player of Fantasy Sports was 113.28 million units in 2017, and the number of players will grow to 188.03 million units in 2025, the average person cost will also increase to 176.6 USD per person from 114.2 USD in 2017.

Average fantasy player spends on game is increases year by year. Because they prefer to short cycle games to meet their inner sense of accomplishment, daily fantasy sports is gradually expanding market share. Annual average spending increases year by year.

Release of government policy, market will show rapid growth in future, such as China.

The classification of Fantasy Sports includes Fantasy Football, Fantasy Hocky, Fantasy Baseball, Fantasy Soccer, Fantasy Basketball, Fantasy Car Racing, etc. Fantasy Football, Fantasy Baseball, Fantasy Basketball and Fantasy Hocky dominated the whole market. We predict that the growth rate of basketball in the future will be greater than that of other type.

America is the largest production of Fantasy Sports, the revenue market share over 58% in 2017, the second largest area in the world is Europe, and revenue market is about 14% in 2017.

The Fantasy Sports market is growing fast in recent year, especially in 2016, the growth rate is about 31.52%, in future China market is expected to grow fastest, the average growth rate from 2018 to 2025 I China is about 26%, much over than world average growth rate 13.19%

This report focuses on the Fantasy Sports in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

FanDuel

Sportech

DraftKings

ESPN

CBS

Yahoo

MyFantasyLeague

NFL Fantasy

Bovada

Fox Sports Fantasy Football

Fantrax

Ballr

Fantasy Feud

StarsDraft

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fantasy Football

Fantasy Hocky

Fantasy Baseball

Fantasy Soccer

Fantasy Basketball

Fantasy Car Racing

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Individual Competition

Team Competition

