Global Farnesene Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Farnesene Market Is Valued At 46 Million USD In 2018

Farnesene is a pale yellow to yellow liquid with a vegetative scent and a taste of green vegetables with a fruity aftertaste.

Global farnesene industry is concentrated highly. Currently, there are two producing companies Amyris Brasil and ADL Biopharma. Actually, the industry is dominated by Amyris. Amyris Brasi once was the subsidiary of Amyris and was sold to DSM in the year end of 2017. ADL Biopharma has offered contract manufacturing for Amyris from the year of 2018. In order to expand the business further, Amyris keeps active to seek cooperation with leading chemical and materials manufacturers globally.

Total consumption of farnesene was 12167 MT in 2018. North America was the largest consumption region. In 2018, it occupied 68.41% consumption share.

Farnesene could be applied in many fields, such as Nutraceuticals, Polymers & Adhesives, Solvents, Tires & LFR, Cosmetics and so no. Nutraceuticals is the main application field with 46.55% consumption share in 2018. As for other application, demand from Tires & LFR has great potential as there are Japanese manufacturers are promoting the business of LFR.

The major raw material of farnesene is sugarcane. Through fermentation process, farnesene can be produced. The technology barrier is the cultivation of strains as well as the conversion ratio. Amyris is the only producer who uses fermentation to produce farnesene and keep contract manufacturing with other companies to supply farnesene to the market.

Farnesene industry has experienced a few years’ development and has promising potential. It is estimated that global farnesene will keep increasing and reach to 96 million USD in the year of 2025, with the CAGR of 12.48% during the period of 2019 to 2025.

