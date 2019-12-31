Global FCC Catalyst and Additives Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on FCC Catalyst and Additives Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global FCC Catalyst And Additives Production Will Increase To 844.20 K MT In 2019

Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) is one of the most important conversion processes used in petroleum refineries. It is widely used to convert the high-boiling, high-molecular weight hydrocarbon fractions of petroleum crude oils into more valuable gasoline, olefinic gases, and other products.

The FCC catalyst is the heart and soul of the process. Both chemical and physical properties of the catalyst determine how the FCC unit is designed and operated. Since fresh catalyst is added to the FCC unit regularly, and catalyst is also withdraw and lost through cyclone system, the most important catalyst properties to FCC operation are those of the equilibrium catalyst.

FCC catalyst additives are injected into FCC units in small amounts for the purpose of improving specific yields, enhancing product quality, or for reducing emissions from the regenerator.

FCC catalyst and additives production is labor-intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world FCC catalyst and additives industry, more of which are located in USA. The main market players are Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle, Johnson Matthey (Intercat) and others. The global production of FCC catalyst and additives will increase to 844.20 K MT in 2019 from 730.07 K MT in 2014 with the 2.95% average growth rate.

In consumption market of FCC catalyst and additives, North America and Asia-Pacific are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2018, these regions occupied 69.63% of the global consumption in total.

FCC catalyst and additives are used in production of vacuum gas oil, residual, and others. Report data showed that 70.97% of the FCC catalyst and additives market demand in vacuum gas oil production, 17.15% in residue production, and 11.88% in others in 2018. With the development of economy, these industries will need more FCC catalyst and additives. So, FCC catalyst and additives have a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for FCC catalyst and additives are sodium silicate, kaolin, sodium aluminate and others. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of FCC catalyst and additives, and then impact the price of FCC catalyst and additives.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

