Global FCC Catalyst And Additives Production Will Increase To 844.20 K MT In 2019

FCC catalyst and additives production is labor-intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world FCC catalyst and additives industry, more of which are located in USA. The main market players are Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle, Johnson Matthey (Intercat) and others. The global production of FCC catalyst and additives will increase to 844.20 K MT in 2019 from 730.07 K MT in 2014 with the 2.95% average growth rate.

In consumption market of FCC catalyst and additives, North America and Asia-Pacific are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2018, these regions occupied 69.63% of the global consumption in total.

FCC catalyst and additives are used in production of vacuum gas oil, residual, and others. Report data showed that 70.97% of the FCC catalyst and additives market demand in vacuum gas oil production, 17.15% in residue production, and 11.88% in others in 2018. With the development of economy, these industries will need more FCC catalyst and additives. So, FCC catalyst and additives have a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for FCC catalyst and additives are sodium silicate, kaolin, sodium aluminate and others. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of FCC catalyst and additives, and then impact the price of FCC catalyst and additives.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

This report focuses on the FCC Catalyst and Additives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Grace Catalysts Technologies

BASF

Johnson Matthey

JGC C&C

Albemarle

HCpect

Sinopec

CNPC

Market Segment by Type, covers

FCC Catalyst

FCC Additives

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Vacuum Gas Oil

Residue

Other

