Global Financial Planning Software Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Financial Planning Software Market Size Was 873.42 Million USD In 2017

Financial planning is a long-term process of wisely managing your finances so that you can achieve your goals and dreams, while at the same time helping to negotiate the financial barriers that inevitably arise in every stage of life.

Good financial planning software is an essential tool for today’s financial advisor. Effective financial planning enables individuals to proactively protect themselves during various stages of career transitions.

Financial planning software includes goals-based financial planning software, cash-flow-based financial planning software for financial advisors. The cash-flow-based type is leading the market at present. And the software can be also classified to cloud-based and on-promise type. The cloud-based type is growing faster at present.

Financial planning software is mainly used for two applications: SME (Small Business, Medium-sized Business), Large Business, Personal Purpose, etc. And SME (Small Business, Medium-sized Business) was the most widely used area which took up about 66.65% of the global total in 2017.

The global Financial Planning Software average price is influenced by the global trend. Complete software is usually 90 USDs to 3900 USDs per year from abroad vendors, if you want to buy new financial planning software. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future. The financial planning software market size was 873.42 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 1892.96 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.76% between 2017 and 2023.

North America is the largest consumption countries of financial planning software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about 57.45% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 25.97%.

USA, Germany, Belgium, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India are now the key developers of Financial Planning Software. There are some vendors with poor quality products in China, but the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA at present.

Advicent, eMoney Advisor, PIEtech?, Inc., Money Tree, Envestnet, SunGard WealthStation (FIS), Sigma Conso, prevero GmbH (Unit4), SAP, WealthTec, struktur AG and Futurewise Technologies, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Financial Planning Software market. Top 10 took up about 70% of the global market in 2017. Advicent, eMoney Advisor, PIEtech?, Inc., Money Tree, Envestnet, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

