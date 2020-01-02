Global Fine Chemicals Market Is Valued At USD 151.17 Billion In 2018
Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Fine Chemicals Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
The global Fine Chemicals market is valued at USD 151.17 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 249.99 billion by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.43% between 2019 and 2025.
Fine Chemicals are classified as Pharmaceuticals, Vitamins, and Insecticides, etc. In 2018, Pharmaceuticals accounted for a major share of 57.32% the global Fine Chemicals market, this product segment is poised to reach 155.07 Million US$ by 2025 from 86.65 Billion US$ in 2018.
North America and Europe is the industry’s leading region. In 2018, the revenue of Fine Chemicals is about 36.17 billion USD in North America; its proportion of total global revenue exceeds 23.91%. In 2018, the revenue is about 46.31 billion USD in Europe. India and China have witnessed a major chunk developing of Fine Chemicals in the Asia region.
This report focuses on the Fine Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
BASF
Flamma Group
Saltigo
Boehringer-Ingelheim
Fujifilm Diosynth
Jayhawk Fine Chemicals
Lonza
DSM
Catalent
Albemarle
Sumitomo Seika Chemicals
Zhejiang Medicine
Patheon
NHU
Novasep
Market Segment by Type, covers
Pharmaceuticals
Vitamins
Insecticides
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Pharmaceuticals
Food and Beverages
Agriculture
Industrial Additives
Other
